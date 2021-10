The Beach Dress arrives this season in our XOX Print in Red. This is the perfect eye-catching piece for the summer ahead! The contrasting pop of green in the piping and in the back detail makes this a really unusual piece. Whether you are lunching out with your friends or feeling elegant on the beach - this dress is great teamed with jeans or thrown over a bikini. Effortlessly stylish! 100% Silk - Dry Clean Only Women's Red Silk Beach Dress Xox Print Large Libelula