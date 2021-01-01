Crafted with a full silk cradle and back to compliment the exquisite Beauvillain Leavers lace adorning the underwired and darted cup. The beauty of this Bra lies in the details, from the delicate eyelash scalloped edge creating a flattering plunge neckline, to the subtle shimmer of the silvery blue metallic lurex yarn from which this french lace is formed. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's Blue Silk Beauchamp Place Bra 36C Myla London