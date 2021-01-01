Long, voluminous blazer in energetic, neon yellow colour. Wear it with bell pants to create a total look in the atmosphere of the 70s or a set with leggings inspired by the style of the 80s. Wide lapels, double-breasted fastening and strongly defined shoulders protruding beyond the silhouette line, slits at the back of the blazer. Wear it with the Camilla Laser Yellow or the Camilla Laser Yellow Long Pants. For the best fit, please refer to the detailed sizing table, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and the detailed measurements in the SIZING tab. SPECIALIST CHEMICAL CLEANING Iron at 110 °C. COMPOSITION: 60% Viscose, 21% Silk, 11% Nylon, 8% Elastane LINING: 100% Viscose Women's Yellow Silk Blair Laser Blazer Small Aggi