The Goldbourne Road Bra couples together soft gold stretch silk with a delicate gold foil printed embroidery. A darted embroidered cup is complimented by a matching embroidered cradle. The glistening foil print brings a subtle warming glow, and with a soft silk back and straps comfort and glamour are truly combined. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's Gold Silk bourne Gardens Bra 36DD Myla London