Halterneck midi dress in blue and yellow brush stripe print. Exclusive to Wolf & Badger. Cut from 100% silk, the Candice Halter Neck Dress has a flattering silhouette and is perfect for everyday wear. Features a contrasting yellow stripe front wrap detail, and adjustable shoulder straps finished with the signature Kalmar golden leaf tassels. It's an easy style and the contrasting stripes make it an eye-catching dress. Wear it with ease with sandals on a sunny day, or dress up with accessories to elevate it. Dry clean Women's Blue Silk Candice Halter Neck Front Wrap Up Dress XS Kalmar