Looking for the dress that can do it all - Black Tie included, well then "The Cannes Do" is just for you. You could even throw a sweater on top and wear it for a touch of daytime glam. Created to solve the age-old question: what to wear? Simple, versatile, and undeniably seductive with its lower cut back and its silky bias cut fabric ensuring a perfect drape to hug ratio. Details 100 % Orange sand washed satin silk This item was handmade and treated with a special wash making each garment completely unique. Cut on the bias for an effortless drape Full length Size and fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Cut for a slim fit Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 178cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size 1 / UK 8 Care 100% silk Dry clean only Women's Orange Silk Cannes Do - Dress Medium Valle & Vik