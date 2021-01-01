What's not to love about the clean lines of this understated classic? Crafted from 100% silk, this blouse will take you from boardroom to bar. The blouse features a signature button-down collar, buttoned cuffs, front button fastening and two statement front pockets. Cut for a flattering regular fit, the fabric drapes softly at the front. The bodysuit is finished with hipster-style boxer shorts and a snap fastening. Try wearing with tailored trousers for classic office chic. Cool hand wash only or dry clean Women's Silk Chain Print Blouse Shirt Bodysuit Large Ukulele