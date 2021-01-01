A staple favourite with an entrancing circular pattern. Loose silhouette with a pointed collar and exuberant sleeves with slightly more volume just before the cuffs. Enhanced by mother-of-pearl buttons and a back box pleat. Designed to be worn with the matching wrap skirt for utmost impact but also works beautifully with a pair of jeans. Eco-conscious Lightweight, fluid, silky-satin feel End of roll fabric 97% poly, 3% elastane Model is UK 8 and 5'7 wearing our M Made in the UK AOB signature Ankara inspired prints Limited edition debut capsule collection Machine was at 30 degrees celcius Hang to dry Low heat iron Women's Blue Silk Circular Print Shirt Medium AOB - Ankara on Brand