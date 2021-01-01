The Claude Dress is the easiest and most comfortable dress you will ever wear. We all live in them ourselves and you can wear with chunky boots or trainers or dress up with heels. Buttoned to the waist with a wide frill at the hem thats not in the slights bit "frilly"! this style is loose and flowing. Three quarter length sleeves make this the perfect transitional dress. Here it is in a gorgeously soft sandwashed silk in the Monochrome Snake Print and it hangs and moves as though its a part of you. You will never want to take it off. A popular shape on sizes 8-18. 100% Silk - Dry Clean Only Women's Black Silk Claude Dress Monochrome Snake Print XL Libelula