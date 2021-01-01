﻿"Clea's bold cut-outs and statement hardware cage the body, commanding attention and capturing the imagination." - Pia, Creative Director The Clea Cage Bra is one of Studio Pia's most iconic pieces. Crafted from sumptuous icy blue, cruelty-free silk satin, this piece features a statement open cup, cage strapping and gold plated hardware for just a touch of kink. Silk-wrapped multi-way shoulder straps and adjustable back straps offer support for a natural lift and allow the bra to fit across three band sizes. 24k gold plated hardware and clasp fastening completes the look, ensuring this bra looks stunning from every angle. Pair with the Clea Ouvert Strap Knicker and Clea Collar for added wow factor. Hand wash in cold water using a mild detergent. Do not machine wash. Organic Peace Silk Satin 95% SE 5% EA Women's Blue Silk Clea Cage Bra XL Studio Pia