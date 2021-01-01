In a bold Red ombre embroidery, best worn as a striking full set. This Myla Signature style is delicate, so flattering and surprisingly supportive, The Columbia Road Bra has hidden talents, enhancing smaller busts, yet offering comfort and control for larger cup sizes. So It's all down to the underwired, three-piece cups and the high apex, made all the more lovely with a gentle curving sweetheart line trimmed with silk. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's Red Silk Columbia Road Bra 36DD Myla London