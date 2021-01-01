The Columbia Road brief, a tattooed effect embroidered fabric exclusively developed for Myla London. It looks best when paired with the matching Columbia Road bra and suspender if you want to feel all kinds of romantic in this Red Ombre ensemble. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's Red Silk Columbia Road Brief Small Myla London