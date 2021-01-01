The sleek lines of the Covent Garden Bra Top, skim your curves and enhance your natural contours. The key is secret elastic and a deep, contoured under band combined with seam panelling, which gives natural shape to the soft cups. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's Black Silk Covent Garden Soft Bra XL Myla London