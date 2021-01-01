Crafted from floral stretch leavers lace onto a soft stretch mesh fabric for an ultra feminine fit. This flattering piece is ideal for gifting available in two sizes with adjustable tie sides. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's Black Silk Elm Row Lace Tie Side Brief M/L Myla London