Featuring a blushing pink inner invisible bra to keep you supported all day long, with a balcony style neckline bound in silk to elegantly enhance your shape. The delicate leavers eyelash lace in white creates a sunning overlay. The perfect bridal piece for your wedding night or honeymoon paired with the matching suspender and brief or thong. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's White Silk Evelyn Gardens Lace Bra 36E Myla London