Midi length fur made of a combination of two contrasting fur colours. Double-breasted clasp with hand-sewn press studs, covered with varnished brown vegan leather. The waist is highlighted with a varnished vegan leather belt fastened with a golden buckle. The design can also be worn freely without a belt. Pockets in the side seams. Everything on a jacquard camel lining with a pattern of tiny red dots. We want our clients to be happy with our products! For the best fit, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and our detailed sizing in the SIZING tab. SPECIALIST CHEMICAL CLEANING COMPOSITION: Fur: 66% Modacrylic, 34% Polyester Lining: 100% Acetate silk Women's Brown Silk Heera Mink Faux Fur Coat Large Aggi