Why settle for one African print when you can have them all? The Iya patchwork skirt features an amazing range of silk and viscose prints pulled together perfectly to make this a vibrant and attractive option for day or evening wear. With striking geometric prints in yellow, green, and blue, you can pair this skirt with one of the amazing blouses in the Sika'a collections which draw on the same stylish prints. Sustainability Sika'a sources sustainable materials and ethically manufactures all designs in small quantities to ensure only the best quality fashion. The processes, designs, and materials are ethically sourced and are committed to having a positive impact on the world. Fabric Content: 100% silk, 100% viscose, 100% tencel, Lining: 100% polyester Care information: Do not wash, Dry clean only Women's Silk Iya Patchwork Wrap Midi Skirt XXXL Sika'a