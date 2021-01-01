High-waisted satin pants made of a fleshy, noble, softly flowing fabric. Wide straight legs give the silhouette a soaring look. Wear them elegantly with high-heeled flip-flops as an evening outfit or casually with Birkenstock flip-flops, slightly lowering them at the waist to create a seemingly sloppy pyjama style. The BELLAMY SATIN OLIVE BRACH jacket and ASHA SATIN OLIVE BRACH bralette will perfectly complete your outfit. The pants have comfortable side pockets and an elastic back of the belt. Please refer to the detailed table of our sizes and our detailed measurements which you can find in the SIZING tab for the best fit. Dry clean Iron at 110 ° C COMPOSITION: 82% Cupro, 18% Silk LINING: 80% Silk, 20% Viscose Women's Olive Silk Jessie Satin Brach Trousers Medium Aggi