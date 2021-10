The Jillian Night Shirt is made from a luxe pear green silk blend. Reminiscent of the gorgeous summer meadows, the Jillian is embroidered with two tiny wildflowers. The exquisite details continue with pink piping and covered buttons. Enjoy the summer breeze in the Jillian this season. Luxe Pear Green Silk Blend, 64% Viscose 36% Silk, Combo Pink Piping, Embroidered Wildflowers, Combo Pink Covered Buttons, One Pocket Women's Green Silk Jillian Night Shirt Small Morgan Lane