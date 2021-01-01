The scarf is an alternative version of Kraken-Girl with less sexual content. Inspired from Hokusai's The Dream of the Fisherman's wife and Legendary monster from Norse mythology. Each of our scarves is treated as an artwork and started with hand drawings and paintings. It can be worn or framed to display. A perfect gift comes with unique and decent packaging. All our products are printed in UK. 100% Silk. Hand rolled edges. Avoid contact with rain and harsh chemicals, and entrust it to a specialised professional for cleaning. 100% Silk Twill. Hand rolled edges. Made in UK. Women's White Silk Kraken Nº.2 Diamond Scarf Pig, Chicken & Cow