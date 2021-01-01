The Long Jessie Dress, one of our most popular shapes, is here in Ruby Red Georgette. A gorgeous, flattering shape with a diamond panel detail just under the bust that has beautiful soft pleating flowing in to the fullness of the long skirt. A perfect long dress that will carry you through the whole year and always look and feel spectacular. Please Note: The Model is very tall so this will be a maxi dress on most people. 100% Silk - Dry Clean Only Women's Red Silk Long Jessie Dress Ruby Small Libelula