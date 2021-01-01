The perfect combination of long sleeves, loose fit body and bare shoulders. Add thin straps and a super feminine floral pattern and you've got the perfect, Spring-chic blouse. Peace silk is incredibly soft to the touch, you won't want to take this pretty blouse off. The long sleeves and relaxed fit make this an ideal work blouse, while the bare shoulders give it a touch of fashion-forward attitude for the bar or party. A pretty blouse for feminine a addition to your wardrobe, made from ethical, cruelty-free and 100% organic materials. Cold Hand Wash Dry Cleanable Do Not Tumble Dry Do Not Spin Do Not Bleach Low Iron Women's White Silk Lumi Printed 100% Organic Blouse With Cold Shoulders Small Modallica