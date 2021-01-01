Meet the Luna Print dress A feminine silk dress silhouette with a nod to the oriental with its high pleated neckline detail. With a hidden side zip fastening to ensure the perfect fit. This style has a dipped hem to elegantly sweep over the calf at the front and dip to the ankle at the hem. Printed in a stunning photographic floral in beautiful tones of blue and highlights of nude this dress is extremely versatile and will make a feminine statement at any event. Composition Shell: 100% Silk Lining: 100% Polyester Wash Care Dry Clean only Dress Length 128cm Women's Blue Silk Luna Print Midi Dress Medium Ethereal London