Cozy at home? This one is ready-to-wear all day, everyday. Sophia is a 100% organic Mulberry Silk camisole and pants pair that is perfect for all seasons. Match it with our silk robe Kimono for the ultimate at-home three piece or wear it alone as you casually catch-up on work with a fresh cup of coffee. MORUS is setting the highest standard for silk: -100% organic Mulberry silk - All-natural - Sustainable - Integrated French seam for lasting quality - Certified by Oeko-Tex standard 100 - Silk 22MM fabric - International Certification: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 - Easy silk care: Hand wash or Machine Wash in Cold Water on Gentle Cycle. Hang to dry." - Professional Dry Cleaning Recommended - Hand wash or Machine wash in lukewarm water (30°C) on the most gentle cycle available. - Minimize spin time. - Do Not Use Bleaches - Do Not Tumble Dry - Hang dry if possible, however, avoid direct sunlight exposure. - Use neutral or special detergent for silk Women's Beige Silk 25Mm Organic Cami Pant Set Large Morus