Women's Red Silk 22Mm Organic Pajamas Button Down Pant Set-Audrey Large Morus

Audrey is the perfect pajama for ladies of all ages. Cover yourself in head-to-toe 100% organic Mulberry Silk with this Button-down Silk Pajama Set. So lightweight and breathable, you'll want to stay in it all day. MORUS is setting the highest standard for silk: -100% organic Mulberry silk - All-natural - Sustainable - Integrated French seam for lasting quality - Certified by Oeko-Tex standard 100 - Silk 22MM fabric - International Certification: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 - Easy silk care: Hand wash or Machine Wash in Cold Water on Gentle Cycle. Hang to dry. - Professional Dry Cleaning Recommended - Hand wash or Machine wash in lukewarm water (30°C) on the most gentle cycle available. - Minimize spin time. - Do Not Use Bleaches - Do Not Tumble Dry - Hang dry if possible, however, avoid direct sunlight exposure. - Use neutral or special detergent for silk