A layered silk organza and white net skirt with signature exposed seams all around the flare. Automne-Hiver 2020 Signature exposed seams on the flare 60 meters white net inside 100% Silk Organza, 100% Nylon, 100% Cotton Raw hem Dry clean only Made in New Delhi Worn with Organza Trench Shirt, Triple QUOD Necklace, Chunky QUOD Necklace, and QED Grill Bracelet Women's White Silk Organza Valley Skirt 32in QUOD