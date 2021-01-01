This new peasant blouse is a simple, staple piece that can be worn by any body shape and paired with almost anything! Wear loose over simple skinnies, tucked in with high waisted pants or slip it on over swimwear or a billowing skirt. We've upped the luxurious element by making it out of a beautiful, lightweight and easy to breathe silk chiffon that will keep you covered, yet cool. This Jessica Russell Flint blouse showcases the nostalgic "Daisy Chains" print. Envelope yourself in daisy chains, beautiful memories, friendships and musings from the past in this fabulous hand-inked print. A piece that tells a story and will stand the test of time. 100% silk chiffon Made in China Warm hand wash only and cool iron Women's Silk Peasant Blouse - Daisy Chains Medium Jessica Russell Flint