This gorgeous African print wrap-style skirt features an eye-catching geometric print design; bold blue and white triangles on a lush green background. Made from luxurious silk satin, this stylish, flowing skirt oozes class and sophistication. The soft silhouette starts with a cinched waist and falls into an asymmetric ankle-grazing skirt. Pair it with a high-necked blouse for a smart daytime style, or a silk cami and high heels for the perfect day-to-night look. Sustainability Sika'a sources sustainable materials and ethically manufactures all designs in small quantities to ensure only the best quality fashion. The processes, designs, and materials are ethically sourced and are committed to having a positive impact on the world. Fabric Content: 100% silk Care information: Do not wash, dry clean only Women's Green Silk Sandja Wrap Draped Front Midi Skirt XL Sika'a