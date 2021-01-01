Alejandra Alonso Rojas Women's Silk Satin Trousers - Pink - Size 4

Evoking the glamour and elegance of tuxedo-style dressing, these trousers are crafted of luxurious silk with a glossy satin finish. Featuring minimal styling and delicate seaming, they are tailored in a slim silhouette to lengthen the line of your leg. Banded waist with adjustable button tab detail Zip fly Waist slash pockets Back welt pockets Silk lining Silk Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT Slim silhouette. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Alejandra Alonso Rojas. Color: Pink. Size: 4.