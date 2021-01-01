The Lace Back Top showcases a feminine and elegant fit. This beautiful style accentuates the waist, where the cut follows the curves of a woman's silhouette. The open back is sensual and seductive, with the ethereal lace floating delicately over the body. Lavish detailing beautifully frames the silhouette with an intricate scalloped edge finish. All SCD silk shirts are luxuriously hand finished with our custom-made gold-edged buttons. Dry Clean Only Composition: 50% Silk, 50% Polyamide Women's Blue Silk Sky Lace Back Top Small Sophie Cameron Davies