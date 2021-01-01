"Soraya's gilded embroidery adorns the body with intricate craft, for a luxuriously indulgent look." - Pia, Creative Director The Soraya Plunge Bra is a stunning new addition to the Soraya Range. This high apex design features cups crafted from reinforced tulle, decorating your body in shimmering Art Nouveau inspired floral embroidery. The embroidered tulle is trimmed with sumptuous jet black, cruelty-free silk satin for added luxe. Silk-wrapped shoulder straps and adjustable back straps offer support for a natural lift and allow the bra to fit across three band sizes. Finished with 24k gold-plated hardware and clasp fastenings, this bra looks stunning from every angle. Hand wash in cold water using a mild detergent. Do not machine wash. Tulle 79% PES 21% PA Satin 95% SE 5% EA Women's Gold/Black Silk Soraya Plunge Bra XL Studio Pia