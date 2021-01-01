The Sunbury Street Thong features embroidered sunflowers on a black lace base and a subtly sexy tulle ruffle on the leg line with a string thong back. This piece can be worn alone, or as part of a set with the Sunbury Street Bra. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's Black Silk Sunbury Street Lace Thong Large Myla London