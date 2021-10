A voluminous white net organza skirt with indigo flower appliqué all over the flare. Automne-Hiver 2020 Multiple flower appliqué on the flare 60 meters of white net used 100% Silk Organza, 100% Nylon, 100% Cotton Raw hem & edges Dry clean only Made in New Delhi Worn with Four Sleeves Crop Shirt, QUOD Wreath Pendant Necklace, and Q+D Half Hoop Earrings Women's White Silk Sunflower Skirt 24in QUOD