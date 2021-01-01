Meet the Suri smock blouse. Cut to perfectly flatter and skim the body in its Aline silhouette, this versatile top can take you anywhere from day to evening. Wear it with jeans, shorts, leggings or even leather trousers to make an elegant look. With Ethereal's signature dipped hem, this top will give you that extra flattering coverage and show off a really feminine silhouette. With its bespoke cotton scallop trim at the neck and armhole and beautiful intricate hand stitch diamond smocking detail this style has all the special attention to detail each blouse taking half a day to be hand sewn with love. Perfect with sandals and trainers in the day and can be dressed up with heels and boots for the evening. Add a layer either over, and this style can take you through seasons. Composition Shell: 100% Silk Trim/Belt: 100% cotton Dry Clean only Women's Green Silk Suri Printed Smock Blouse Medium Ethereal London