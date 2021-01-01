As the name implies - will literally be the darling of your wardrobe. Once you have a darling you will not want to be without, wear yours to lunches, dinners, drinks then dancing. Resembling The Prim one in structure, but with beautifully draped sleeve that gathers at the wrist making it both fluid and fabulous. Made out of luxurious silk CDC The Midi Darling is just short enough to show some ankle. So pretty and so versatile that we struggle to think of a place it wouldn't fit in. 100% Printed Silk CDC Concealed Zip Fastening at Back 2 Side Pockets Midi Length Skirt 100% silk Dry clean only Women's Green Silk The Darling Ville Blomst Dress Large Valle & Vik