This floor length beauty will make anyone feel like a true goddess, with its beyond flattering high waist skirt and halter neck that fastened in the nape of the neck by long silk ties which fall down the length of the back. Yet another wardrobe winner to ensure you'll be the best dressed guest at any event - just try not to upstage the bride. Details 100% Twill printed Silk Zip in back of skirt This item was handmade and treated with a special wash making each garment completely unique Cut on the bias for an effortless drape Full length Size and fit Fits true to size Cut for a slim fit at waist and a loose skirt Light weight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 178cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size 1/ UK 8 SIZE GUIDE Care 100% Silk Dry-clean only Women's Blue Silk The Goddess - Rose Busk & Ivory Dress XS Valle & Vik