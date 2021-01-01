Meet the Zarina Printed Knee Dress, a gorgeous new silhouette and print to join the Ethereal London collection. With a flattering high cross-over neckline with wide straps at the back, a fitted waistline, and A-line asymmetric hem this dress ticks all the boxes in terms of elegance and style, and the hemline is very flattering, sweeping the legs in all the right places. With its contrasting printed bodice and skirt, this style brings the wow factor for an event or will be perfect for summer dressing or holidays. Wear as it is with simple accessories or raise the bar by adding the multicolor sequin sash belt, available in two widths to suit your preference. Please note the sequin belt is sold separately. Composition: Shell: 100% Silk Lining: 100% Polyester Wash Care: Dry Clean only Women's Silk Zarina Print Knee Dress XS Ethereal London