Add a touch of glitz and glam to your fingers with the Dazzling Star Cluster Ring. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this ring features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.14 carats of diamonds are used in a micro pave setting. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This ring is perfect for stacking. The ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem 'Dreamer' written by the LMJ founder & CEO. Store jewelry in clean dry place to protect from dust, humidity, moisture, and extreme temperatures. Remove your ring while showering or washing your hands. Soaps & detergents harm silver metal, plating, and all kinds of gemstones and pearls. Do not use commercial silver cleaning polishes. Put on your jewelry last while getting dressed, as makeup, perfumes and hair sprays can damage your jewelry. Make sure your diamond and gemstone jewelry doesn't come in frequent contact with hard surfaces to prevent scratches. Preserve the packaging that comes along with the jewelry, and make sure to always store your LuvMyJewelry inside the box to protect it from scratching or entangling. Women's Silver 14ct Yellow Gold Vermeil Dazzling Star Cluster Ring LMJ