Feel a connection with the stars when you wear the Starry Night Earrings. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, these earrings feature 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.07 carats of diamonds are used in individual plate prong and collet prong settings. These earrings are plated in 14 KT Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. These earrings sit perfectly on the ear lobe and are 16 mm long, 7 mm wide and 2.5 mm thick. These earrings are beautifully presented with the inspirational poem 'Dreamer' written by the LuvMyJewelry founder & CEO. Store jewelry in clean dry place to protect from dust, humidity, moisture, and extreme temperatures. Remove your rings and bracelets while showering or washing your hands. Soaps & detergents harm silver metal, plating, and all kinds of gemstones and pearls. Do not use commercial silver cleaning polishes. Put on your jewelry last while getting dressed, as makeup, perfumes and hair sprays can damage your jewelry. Make sure your diamond and gemstone jewelry doesn't come in frequent contact with hard surfaces to prevent scratches. Preserve the packaging that comes along with the jewelry, and make sure to always store your LuvMyJewelry inside the box to protect it from scratching or entangling. Women's Silver 14ct Yellow Gold Vermeil Starry Night Earrings LMJ