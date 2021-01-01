This necklace will wow you and those around you with its knockout style. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this necklace features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.08 carats of diamonds are used in a micro pave setting. This necklace is plated in 14 KT Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This necklace falls perfectly below the neckline and uses an 18" cable chain that is bolo adjustable, allowing you to adjust the length as you wish. The motif is 5.5 mm long and 19.5 mm wide. This necklace is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem 'Home' written by the LuvMyJewelry founder & CEO. Store jewelry in clean dry place to protect from dust, humidity, moisture, and extreme temperatures. Remove your rings and bracelets while showering or washing your hands. Soaps & detergents harm silver metal, plating, and all kinds of gemstones and pearls. Do not use commercial silver cleaning polishes. Put on your jewelry last while getting dressed, as makeup, perfumes and hair sprays can damage your jewelry. Make sure your diamond and gemstone jewelry doesn't come in frequent contact with hard surfaces to prevent scratches. Preserve the packaging that comes along with the jewelry, and make sure to always store your LuvMyJewelry inside the box to protect it from scratching or entangling. Women's Silver 14ct Yellow Gold Vermeil Wrecking Ball Lariat Necklace LMJ