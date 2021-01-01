This gemstone bracelet is a delicate, stylish addition to any wrist. Made from the finest Sterling Silver, it will go with just about anything. Garnet is most commonly known for it's ability to conjure peace, prosperity and good health. The rich coloured gemstone is fitted in a fluted setting and paired with a classic beaded chain. The bracelet is adjustable in length (can be worn at 16cm, 17.5cm or 19cm) and has an eye-catching silver feature nugget that hangs from the clasp. We love every piece of Auree Jewellery and each new owner has big responsibilities. It needs to be looked after carefully and considerately. Please promise us you will do that. This doesn't mean just stored away in a dusty box, they have great expectations for life and want to travel the world. It's over to you. Some helpful tips and hints to care for your jewellery. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip) Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's Silver Barcelona January Birthstone Bracelet Garnet Auree Jewellery