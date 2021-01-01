This beautiful earring is the stand out piece from this collection. This elegantly loops your earlobe and tips with natural baroque pearl at the end. Elegant and simple, this handcrafted single earring is perfect for both day and night. Silver plated on brass. This single earring is separated into left and right. To keep your new piece in the best condition, store it in the original packaging or a jewellery box. Remove the item before bathing. Clean with a damp cleaning cloth, avoid prolonged contact with perfume, hand cream and soap. Women's Silver Brass Gw Baroque Pearl Single Earring O.Yang