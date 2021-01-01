This LUSH silver necklace is made from silver-plated brass and tiny freshwater pearls. Inspired by nature, this necklace presents a delicate and small branch. The length could be adjusted from a collarbone necklace to a sweater necklace. Perfect to pair with the earrings from the same collection. To keep your new piece in the best condition, store it in the original packaging or a jewellery box. Remove the item before bathing. Clean with a damp cleaning cloth, avoid prolonged contact with perfume, hand cream and soap. Women's Silver Brass Lush Necklace O.Yang