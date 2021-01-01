Women's Silver Chinese Zodiac Tiger Pendant Simon Harrison

The Jade Emperor (The Emperor in Heaven in Chinese folklore) ordered that animals would be designated as calendar signs and the twelve that arrived first would be selected. At that time, the cat and the rat were good friends and neighbours. When they heard of this news, the cat said to the rat: 'We should arrive early to sign up, but I usually get up late.' The rat then promised to awaken his friend and go together. However, on the morning when he got up, he was too excited to recall his promise, and went directly to the gathering place. On the way, he encountered the tiger, ox, horse, and other animals that ran much faster. In order not to fall behind them, he thought up a good idea. He made the straightforward ox carry him on condition that he sang for the ox. At last, the ox and he arrived first. The ox was happy thinking that he would be the first sign of the years, but the rat had already slid in front, and became the first lucky animal of the Chinese zodiac. Simon's 12 piece Zodiac collection is a fun play on this tale. Each creature is hand crafted with the up most attention to detail in Sterling Silver and sits upon a delicate chain. In the Chinese calendar, the years of the Tiger are 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 and 2010. Silver Jewellery will naturally tarnish over time. Always protect your jewellery from knocks, scratches, chemicals, sunlight and heat or cold to minimise these effects. We recommend removing jewellery when you shower or bathe and particularly when on the beach, in the sea or in the pool. Avoid spraying perfume or applying creams directly onto your jewellery. Keep away from extreme temperatures, humidity and sunlight, and avoid wearing your jewellery when using bleach. To protect your jewellery, pieces should be individually placed in a pouch or within a soft lined box to stop them getting scratched. Ideally store your jewellery in a dart, cool and dry place, and try to keep pieces apart so that they don't rub together or become entangled. Use a soft, lint free cloth to keep your silver jewellery looking bright and lustrous. A silver cleaner can also be used. Do not use tissue paper or paper towels to clean metal as they can scratch the surface of your beautiful jewellery. Women's Silver Chinese Zodiac Tiger Pendant Simon Harrison