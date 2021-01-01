Made of rich satin covered with lustrous lace and adorned with luxurious trims, this midi brief is perfect for adding everyday glamour to your life. The placement of the ribbon trim and eyelash lace gives a flattering shape to the front of the brief while the back is a delightful surprise with contouring panels of sheer mesh and smooth satin to enhance your derrière. With its smooth, dark satin and silvery ribbon, this gunmetal grey set would have been at home in a smoke-filled speakeasy. Today, it's a great modern alternative to basic black. Pair it with the balconette bra and add the thong for an alternative look. 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane Lining: 100% Cotton Women's Silver Cotton Gunmetal Brief XS Tallulah Love