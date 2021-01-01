Let this choker necklace be your new wardrobe staple. Ideal for those who love delicate jewellery, this necklace features three flower clover motifs spaced along a chain. The motifs consists of four white zirconia which form a flower clover design. This necklace looks perfect as the finishing touch to an evening look, bridal wear, or chic everyday wear. Finishing details include a lobster clasp, and size adjuster for ease of wear. A great pairing to the flower clover drop earrings & the flower clover triple bracelet. Materials: 925 sterling silver. AAA White Cubic Zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Silver Flower Clover Triple Choker Necklace LATELITA