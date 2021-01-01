This is modern vintage styling at its best! Our gorgeous range of lace-covered satin gives subtle uplift, everyday glamour and is richly adorned with luxurious trims. Edged with satin binding, the cups and wide straps frame the bust while the gold-coloured fasteners add elegance. With its smooth, dark satin and silvery ribbon, this gunmetal grey set would have been at home in a smoke-filled speakeasy. Today, it's a great modern alternative to basic black. Finished with a grosgrain ribbon and our specially-designed TL monogram charm, the designer details and fabulous fit will make you look and feel gorgeous. 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane Women's Silver Gunmetal Balconette Bra 32B Tallulah Love