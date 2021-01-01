What could be better than a chain of baby turtles encircling your wrist? The links make this an especially comfortable wear, Inspired by baby turtles as they crawl down the sand. Hand carved and made in Hawaii. Hand-woven chain maille link bracelet All sterling silver Hand-forged sterling clasp Lead and nickel free Hand carved and formed Made in Hawaii CARE Please store your jewelry in a cool, dry place, ideally in anti-tarnish pouches. All jewelry will eventually tarnish, so 'Alohi Kai silver jewelry comes with a non-toxic coating to ward it off. After wearing, just clean with gentle soap and water, and dry with a soft cloth. After a while the coating may wear off; if it does we recommend a soft polishing cloth in addition to the soap and water. And remember to care for your jewelry by keeping it away from harsh chemicals including chlorine, salt and beauty products. Also avoid knocking, scratching or otherwise damaging your jewelry while performing activities. Look after your jewelry and it will last generations! ABOUT BABY HONU (Hawaiian Green Turtles) Baby honu are hatched from eggs laid by the mother on land. Sometimes the mother will swim hundreds of miles to return to her beach of birth in order to lay her eggs. Once out of their shells, the little honu are in danger until they grow bigger. If they make it to the water, they begin a treacherous pelagic life on the open sea until they are big enough to return to the reef. Out of thousands of eggs, very few turtles make it back to the reef. Once critically endangered, they've been protected in Hawaii since the late 70's. Populations are only now making a come-back - although they are still threatened by fishing and pollution. Read more in our blog post. Women's Silver Honu Iki Turtle Link Bracelet 'Alohi Kai Jewelry