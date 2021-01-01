This intricately detailed show-stopper takes its inspiration from La Belle Époque. A modern take on vintage - inspired necklace design is sure to turn heads for all the right reasons on your next special occasion. This necklace is crafted from 925 sterling silver and set with an array of fabulous gemstones including labradorite, star rose quartz and cubic zirconia. Keep your jewellery away from saltwater and harsh chemicals, especially chlorine and detergents. It is advisable to remove all your jewellery before showering or applying make-up. Do not subject gemstone jewellery to sudden temperature changes. Keep your jewelry in its original packaging that is protected from humidity to avoid natural oxidation. If necessary, use a non-abrasive jewelry polishing cloth. Women's Silver Labradorite & Quartz Necklace Bellus Domina