Women's Silver Leather Caitlyn Low Heel Slingback - Malaga/ Shoes 11 UK Shoedaism

Afraid of heights? Slide into a comfort zone altitude! A down-to-Mars pointed toe box low heel sling-back, Caitlyn's pointed toe box sports a pleated suede part gathered under an overlapping plain leather piece. A metal loop in the plain leather lets out a nonchalant suede knot. The shoe ends with a 25 mm sculptural low hoof-like heel. The shoe is joined around the ankle with an elasticated back strap covered in leather. Made with love in the EU. 1. Materials Heel height: 25 mm or 1" Material: Heel: ABS heel with galvanized coating, Lining: 100% kidskin leather, Sole: 100% Vero Cuoio (Tuscan leather), Upper: 100% kidskin leather Each Shoedaism shoe is composed of three basic pieces: the upper with lining, the sole, and the heel. We use soft, thin kidskin leather for the upper and lining. The sole is made of Italian Vero Cuoio leather. The heel is produced of top-quality galvanized ABS and lacquered using techniques that are broadly used in the automotive industry. 2. Function Your shoes and your feet will appreciate alternating shoes and wear different heel heights throughout the week. Shoes with buckles or shoestrings should be put on unbuckled or untied. Do not overuse your shoes. The weight and the size of the contents of the shoes must be used in proportion to the firmness of the used material. 3. Cleaning and Maintenance We recommend you keep your shoes clean to preserve their original characteristics and functionality. Caring for the surface of the leather will ensure that your shoes will always look flawless. Leather is a product from nature and when it's not treated and nourished properly, it will eventually start to dry out. Clean with a dry cloth or sponge and use only special shoe care products. Do not wash your Shoedaism shoes in the washing machine. Store your leather shoes outside of areas with increased air humidity and consider using cedar straps that absorb moisture well, remove smell and retain the shape of the shoe. It is also necessary to regularly disinfect your shoes with a spray to eliminate microbes. Protect your shoes from water and moisture and use special impregnation agents. Do not place wet shoes on your feet or inside stoves, microwave ovens, ovens, do not blow-dry or dry in a drier. We also discourage you to place them on infrared-heaters. 4. Repairs Performance of regular maintenance and minor repairs will extend the life span of the product. Should you need to replace heel taps, please entrust a professional. Women's Silver Leather Caitlyn Low Heel Slingback - Malaga/ Shoes 11 UK Shoedaism